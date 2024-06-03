Advertisement

New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen jinxes team in loss to Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
Are announcing jinxes real?

Some New York Mets fans seem to believe in them after the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Mets at Citi Field on Sunday.

In the series finale, the Mets had a 4-3 lead on the DBacks entering the top of the 9th inning.

After Gabriel Moreno had a pinch-hit double for Arizona, Mets announcer Gary Cohen said: “The Mets have lost five games this year that they’ve led after eight innings. That is an enormous number. Trying not to make it six.”

Oops.

The Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte immediately hit a two-run home run to center after Cohen's ill-timed words, giving Arizona a 5-4 lead.

DBacks closer Paul Sewald closed the game out in the bottom of the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning to give Arizona the victory, and to send some Mets fans spiraling after another blown lead late in the game.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte had two home runs on Sunday. The second came in the ninth inning and gave the DBacks the win.
Mets fans react to Gary Cohen's announcer 'jinx' vs. Diamondbacks:

Social media had thoughts on Cohen's "jinx" of the Mets in Sunday's game.

