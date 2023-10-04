New York loosens laws on Sunday morning alcohol sales with Bills playing in London

The Bills play the Jaguars on Sunday in London, and the 9:30 a.m. kickoff is causing New York State to loosen its laws around selling alcohol on Sunday mornings.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that bars and restaurants will have until Friday to apply for permits to serve alcohol this Sunday morning. The deadline for such applications had already expired, but Hochul decided to make an exception for the Bills game.

"With the Buffalo Bills playing across the pond on Sunday morning, I know fans will be gathering for the big game & may fancy a pint," Hochul wrote on social media. "I'm directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits, so sports bars & restaurants can serve as early as 8 a.m."

Hochul was born in Buffalo and has been a big supporter of the Bills, both personally and as governor, including her leadership in the deal that will see $850 million in taxpayer money spent on the Bills' new stadium. And now she's making sure Bills fans can get their beer before kickoff.