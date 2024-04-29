New York looks to secure series in game 5

Philadelphia 76ers (47-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Knicks -4; over/under is 204

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Philadelphia 76ers in game five. The Knicks won the last meeting 97-92 on April 28 led by 47 points from Jalen Brunson, while Joel Embiid scored 27 points for the 76ers.

The Knicks are 12-5 in division games. New York ranks second in the league allowing only 108.2 points per game while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The 76ers are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia scores 114.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Knicks average 112.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 111.5 the 76ers allow. The 76ers score 6.4 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (108.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hart is shooting 43.4% and averaging 9.4 points for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 36.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tobias Harris is shooting 48.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 112.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 113.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.