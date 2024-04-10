New York looks to keep win streak going, hosts Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (30-36-12, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (36-27-15, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

New York is 36-27-15 overall and 19-10-10 at home. The Islanders have a -18 scoring differential, with 231 total goals scored and 249 conceded.

Montreal has a 14-16-8 record on the road and a 30-36-12 record overall. The Canadiens have committed 336 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Canadiens won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Juraj Slafkovsky led the Canadiens with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 33 goals and 35 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 33 goals and 42 assists for the Canadiens. Michael Matheson has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body).

Canadiens: Joshua Roy: out (upper body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (upper-body), Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.