New York looks to clinch series against Indiana in game 6

New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pacers -5; over/under is 216

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the series over the Indiana Pacers in game six of the Eastern Conference second round. The Knicks defeated the Pacers 121-91 in the last matchup. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 44 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 22 points.

The Pacers are 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 57.9 points in the paint led by Siakam averaging 13.1.

The Knicks are 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 22-26 against opponents over .500.

The Pacers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (47.0%). The Knicks' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.5 points and 8.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Josh Hart is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Knicks: OG Anunoby: day to day (hamstring), Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.