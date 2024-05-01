New York looks to clinch series against Philadelphia in game 6

New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (47-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE 76ers -3.5; over/under is 200.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the series over the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the Eastern Conference first round. The 76ers defeated the Knicks 112-106 in overtime in the last meeting. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 46 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 40 points.

The 76ers have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 50.3 points per game in the paint led by Joel Embiid averaging 14.0.

The Knicks are 12-5 against the rest of their division. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.8 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The 76ers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.8% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 113.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee).

Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.