New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: Predictions, odds and how to watch Caitlin Clark game

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - MAY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 and Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever talk in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever 92-71. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever are gearing up for their highly anticipated first home game of the regular season against the New York Liberty on Thursday, a game the Caitlin Clark fans have been waiting for. This will be followed by a quick turn-around away game against the Liberty at Barclay Center on Saturday.

Despite a challenging 92-71 loss against the Connecticut Sun, rookie Caitlin Clark led the Fever in scoring with an impressive 20 points. Clark faced some difficulties in her first WNBA performance and recorded 10 turnovers, a record for a debut game.

Now, the Fever and Clark look to turn things around as they move on to the second game of the WNBA season.

WNBA season: New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever predictions

Doc Sports: Take New York

Tony Sink writes: "New York heads into this matchup after finishing with a mark of 32-8 last season. The Liberty connected on 37.4% from downtown (444 of 1,187) and 82.9% from the free throw line. They had an average of 89.2 pts per contest (2nd in the league) while shooting 46.0% from the floor."

ESPN: New York has 65% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup predictor, the New York Liberty have a 65% chance to beat the Indiana Fever on May 16.

Pickdawgz: Back the Liberty

Staff writes: "The Liberty scored 85 points in the last game and they are going to have no issue running up the score here. The Fever gave up 92 points in the first game and they are going to really struggle again in this game. Clark will have a few less turnovers, but they aren’t going to score enough to keep this game close. The Liberty will be up big at halftime, and they won’t look back. Back the Liberty against the spread."

WNBA season: New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever odds, betting line

The New York Liberty are favored to defeat the Indiana Fever, according to the BetMGM.

Spread: New York (-8.5)

Moneyline: New York (-340); Indiana (+260)

Total Over/Under: 168.5

WNBA season: New York Liberty vs. Indiana

When: Thursday, May 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Cable TV: ---

Streaming: WNBA League Pass, Prime Video

