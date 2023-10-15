New York Liberty upend Las Vegas Aces in Game 3, stave off elimination in WNBA Finals

NEW YORK – Jonquel Jones led four players in double figures, scoring 18 of her 27 points in the first half as the New York Liberty staved off elimination with an 87-73 win over the cold-shooting, mistake-prone Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals before a raucous, sell-out crowd at Barclays Center.

The Aces were looking to become the first repeat WNBA champion since the 2001-2002 Los Angeles Sparks, but that will have to wait another day.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Brooklyn. No team in WNBA history has come back from a 2-0 Finals series deficit.

It was the Aces’ third loss at Barclays Center this season, following a 99-61 blowout loss on Aug. 6 and a 94-85 loss three weeks later. It was also Vegas' first loss this postseason following eight consecutive wins.

Jones went 10-for-15 from the field and hit four three-pointers, while adding eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Breanna Stewart, the league’s MVP, added 20 points and 11 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists and Betnijah Laneypitched in 12 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Liberty, who are still looking for their first WNBA title.

“She was huge for us,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said about Jones. “Those 3's changed the moment of the game a bit. The ball went in. Other games the ball weren’t going in for us.

"We got back to our identity. Proud of the effort and commitment and connection we had. Now we've got to do it again.”

It was New York's first WNBA Finals win since Teresa Weatherspoon heaved a half-court shot in Game 2 to beat the Houston Comets in 1999 and the first Finals game in New York since 2002. New York was swept in that series by the Sparks.

New York took control in the third quarter, scoring the first eight points and using a suffocating defense to force Las Vegas into ill-advised shots as the Aces tried to bully their way to the basket to force fouls. The Aces only hit 4 of 18 shots in the quarter, and 33 percent for the game, including 7-for-22 from 3-point range.

Still, the Aces trimmed the lead down to six with 5:31 left after two A’ja Wilson free throws but got no closer than that.

Kelsey Plum had 29 points to lead Las Vegas. Wilson, the defensive player of the year, recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Chelsea Gray had 11 points.

Gray was injured in the fourth quarter and was seen on crutches after the game. Aces head coach Becky Hammon said she did not have an update on Gray, and her availability for Game 4 is unknown.

“They played harder," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said. "I felt like we were on our heels from the jump. Give them credit. We knew they weren’t going to go away. They played more physical tonight.

“There’s some things we can do better with a more sense of urgency getting out to shooters. I can tell you we messed up every freaking scheme."

All-WNBA players for 2023 season

Before the game, the league announced the All-WNBA first and second teams, highlighed by three members of the Aces and two of the Liberty.

Stewart, Wilson and the Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas were unanimous selections to the first team on all 60 ballots by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Thomas finished second to Stewart in MVP voting, while Wilson finished third.

ALL-WNBA FIRST TEAM

Breanna Stewart , New York Liberty: 60 first-place votes, 300 total points

Alyssa Thomas , Connecticut Sun: 60 first-place votes, 300 total points

A’ja Wilson , Las Vegas Aces: 60 first-place votes, 300 total points

Napheesa Collier , Minnesota Lynx: 34 first-place votes, 236 total points

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings: 18 first-place votes, 186 total points

ALL-WNBA SECOND TEAM

Nneka Ogwumike , Los Angeles Sparks: 12 first-place votes, 168 total points

Jackie Young , Las Vegas Aces: 14 first-place votes, 163 total points

Chelsea Gray , Las Vegas Aces: 15 first-place votes, 159 total points

Jewell Loyd , Seattle Storm: 13 first-place votes, 158 total points

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: 7 first-place votes, 143 total points

