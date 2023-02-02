New York Liberty signs All-Star Courtney Vandersloot as it continues to build WNBA superteam

The New York Liberty continued their outstanding offseason by signing free agent guard Courtney Vandersloot.

Vandersloot made the announcement she was heading to New York on social media. The veteran guard is four-time WNBA All-Star, has led the league in assists in four of the last five seasons and ranks third all-time in WNBA history in total assists.

Vandersloot, who turns 34 on Feb. 8, spent the first 12 seasons of her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky, who selected her with the third overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Vandersloot is the second high-profile free agent to sign with the Liberty this week, making the team instant title favorites.

Courtney Vandersloot, playing for the Chicago Sky, celebrates after scoring against the New York Liberty during a playoff game on Aug. 20, 2022.

Forward Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and the league's MVP in 2018, announced she was joining the Liberty one day earlier. Last month, the Liberty acquired 2021 Most Valuable Player Jonquel Jones in a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings.

The three new Liberty teammates will take the floor with the current face of the Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu. The top overall pick in the 2020 draft, Ionescu was a second-team All-WNBA performer last season became the first player in league history to have at least 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in a season.

The New York Liberty, one of the original WNBA franchises, have yet to win a championship but have made the finals four times since 1997.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Liberty sign Courtney Vandersloot as it builds WNBA superteam