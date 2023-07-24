New York Liberty set single highest-scoring quarter in WNBA history

On Sunday, the New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever, 101-83. The Liberty scored a franchise and WNBA record in the first quarter, posting 44 points. Since the league moved from halves to quarters in 2006, this is the highest-scoring quarter in WNBA history.

This is the fourth 100-point game for New York this season, which is a franchise record for most triple-digit finishes in a season. The Liberty weren’t finished setting records, however, their 68-point first half was also a season-high for scoring in any half. New York made 17 3-pointers in the game and Betnijah Laney finished with a season-high 22 points with 69.2% shooting from the field, including 60% on 3s, and four rebounds.

When you hot, you hot and @betnijahlaney was HOT from the start 🔥 Laney was a huge part of the 44-PT @nyliberty 1Q, as she finished with a season-high 22 PTS, going 9-13 from the field, and pulling up 4 boards#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/t9HH8t60Hr — WNBA (@WNBA) July 23, 2023

New York finished with six players in double-digit scoring with Jonquel Jones posting another double-double, her fourth this season. The Liberty are now 16-5, matching their best start in franchise history. New York’s next game is at home on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm at 6:00 pm CT.

