The Phoenix Mercury went cold in its own city's heatwave against the New York Liberty during the third quarter on Friday.

After New York (25-7) built its lead to 21 at the 2:35 mark, Phoenix had no fight left and ultimately lost, 85-63. It was New York's second in back-to-back road games after losing at the Las Vegas Aces, 88-75, on Thursday. Phoenix dropped their second straight game since their road loss to Seattle Storm on Sunday, and have lost three of their last five.

Phoenix was without its top scorer and rebounder Brittney Griner (health and safety protocols) against New York, the WNBA's second-best team in rebounding and offense, and third-best defense.

Betnijah Laney led all scorers with 22 points, added four rebounds, two assists and two steals for New York. Marine Johannes shot a solid 4-of-7 beyond the arc off the bench, and tied New York All-Star Sabrina Ionescu (7-of-13 FG) for 18 points.

Phoenix's Sophie Cunningham and Diana Taurasi tied for Phoenix's team-high 14.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New York Liberty rolls over Phoenix Mercury after dominant 3rd quarter