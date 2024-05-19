Advertisement

New York Liberty face Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark in front of sold-out crowd at Barclays Center

CBS-Newyork

A sold-out crowd packed the Barclays Center on Saturday for the New York Liberty's first home game of the season. With rookie sensation Caitlin Clark in town with the Indiana Fever, more than $2 million in tickets were sold -- an all-time WNBA record. CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.