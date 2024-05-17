With the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs, Timberland Is Giving Away Boots in NYC





More from Footwear News





Two of the most beloved things to New Yorkers are Timberland boots and the New York Knicks. With the Knicks boosting the city’s energy throughout the NBA playoffs, Timberland is set to amplify it even more with a boot giveaway.

On May 19, Timberland confirmed it will give away pairs of its iconic 6-Inch boot in wheat from its SoHo flagship store, while supplies last. The store is located at 550 Broadway and the giveaway will start at 9 a.m. ET.

In a statement, Timberland said it is doing the giveaway “in the spirit of supporting the momentum around New York sports.” To receive the boots in store, the brand stated you must wear your favorite New York team’s jersey and sign up for the Timberland Community membership program.

What’s more, Timberland revealed via Instagram that its giant boot that it frequently brings around the city “is hitting the streets of New York soon.”

The Knicks are leading the Indiana Pacers 3-2 in the best-of-seven NBA Conference Semifinals series. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday and will air live at 8:30 p.m. ET via ESPN. During the 2023-24 postseason Knicks star Jalen Brunson has averaged 33.9 points, 7.75 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game over the first 11 games.

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.









Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.