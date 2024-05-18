Which of the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers is a better East finals matchup for the Celtics?

Even after 6 games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, we have yet to learn who the Boston Celtics’ opponent in the Eastern Conference finals will be between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. While we wait for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday (May 19), we can look back on the series to date to determine which of the two ball clubs is a better matchup for the Celtics.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, and Josue Pavon, linked up with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to talk all things Knicks or Pacers in the East finals.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about which team they prefer Boston to play in the next round.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire