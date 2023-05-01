New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson gets first practice reps with QB Aaron Rodgers

Garrett Wilson is already getting reps with his new quarterback.

The former Ohio State and current New York Jets wide receiver was seen on the practice field with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who the Jets acquired from the Green Bay Packers April 24 for numerous picks in the 2023 and 2024 NFL drafts.

Last season, Wilson, brought in 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 83 catches.

Wilson's total was 539 more receiving yards than any other New York Jets receiver, and he led all rookies in receiving yards and receptions.

In three seasons with Ohio State, Wilson had 2,213 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 143 catches, averaging 15.5 yards per reception.

Pairing a former NFL MVP with the reigning Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year made Jets fans extremely excited for what the 2023 season could bring.

OH MY IT IS BEAUTIFUL — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) May 1, 2023

How many touchdowns could Garrett Wilson catch in 2023?

Wilson catching 20 touchdowns this year https://t.co/cXxXuOtFv7 — Maxwell (@Maxwell12_Max) May 1, 2023

Could Garrett Wilson jump up on 2023 NFL fantasy draft boards?

WR1 overall in fantasy this year



👀👀👀👀👀👀 — roc fantasy ⚡️ (@rocfantasy_) May 1, 2023

