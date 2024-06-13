New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams shares an injury update

In a press conference on Wednesday, former Clemson standout Mike Williams shared significant updates regarding his recovery from last year’s debilitating knee injury.

Williams, who now plays as a wide receiver for the New York Jets, conveyed optimism about his rehabilitation progress. He assured fans and the media that he is on track to make a full comeback in time for the 2024 season opener. The injury, which prematurely ended his previous season, has been a major focus of his recovery efforts. Williams expressed confidence in the medical team’s support and his dedication to regaining full fitness, aiming to return stronger and more determined to contribute to the Jets’ success.

“That’s my goal, to be able to go out there, play this season and give it my all, give this team a chance, you know, to win the big thing,” Williams said, via ESPN analyst Rich Cimini.

Williams has spent the entirety of his NFL career (2017-23) with the Chargers after being selected No. 7 overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. While he has dealt with injuries, Williams has looked like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when healthy. He has totaled 09 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career.

He will look to make an impact with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback and the Jets as his new team.

