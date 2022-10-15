New York Jets vs Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

New York Jets vs Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Jets (3-2), Green Bay (3-2)

New York Jets vs Green Bay Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

Can the running game keep doing that?

The offense is still trying to get everything in sync with Zach Wilson, but the ground attack had its two best games of the season and now it’s time to have some fun against the Green Bay defense.

The Jets don’t need to come up with a ton of yards to win. They’re 3-0 when running for 90 yards or more – Breece Hall and Michael Carter look like a potentially devastating tandem – and 0-2 when they don’t.

Green Bay stuffed Tampa Bay, but it allowed 125 rushing yards or more in the other four games. However …

Why Green Bay Will Win

Green Bay doesn’t have a problem overcoming rough days from the defense – sort of.

It let the Giants back in the game last week in the stunning 27-22 loss, but weird things happen in London. The offense should be balanced against the Jets, Aaron Rodgers’ thumb is fine, here comes the 1-2 punch of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Commit to the run against the Jets and good things happen, but this is about Rodgers. He has been okay, and the problems have mostly been blamed on his receivers, but if he’s sharper, everything else works.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Green Bay play a full four quarters? It has a weird way of looking unstoppable for stretches and then comes the coffee break. After what happened against the Giants, the foot will be on the gas the whole way.

The Packer defensive front will get to Zach Wilson early on, Rodgers will lead the way to two early scoring drives, and for the first time – and this includes the Chicago game, to a point – Green Bay will be able to relax a wee bit late.

New York Jets vs Green Bay Prediction, Line

Green Bay 27, New York Jets 17

Line: Green Bay -7.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

New York Jets vs Green Bay Must See Rating: 3.5

