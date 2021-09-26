New York Jets vs Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

New York Jets vs Denver How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New York Jets (0-2), Denver (2-0)

New York Jets vs Denver Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

Last week showed there’s just enough of a running game to potentially rely on if Zach Wilson is struggling.

The passing game wasn’t bad in the opener against Carolina, but Wilson started making big things happen last week against New England and started making mistakes throwing four picks.

He won’t take as many chances this week, but no matter what, the Jets have to keep feeding the backs that combined for most of the 152 yards on the ground. Start by running, but …

Why Denver Will Win

It’s asking a lot to expect Wilson to be perfect. The interceptions are going to come.

He’s a rookie in his third game – this is going to be a tough ride on a team that had the second overall pick for a reason.

Denver hasn’t been able to run all that well, but Teddy Bridgewater has been solid, Courtland Sutton blew up last week as part of a nice group of receivers – even if Jerry Jeudy is out – and as long as the turnovers aren’t there to give the Jets easy points, all should be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Denver will get one big run, and that will be enough to open things up a bit late in the first half.

Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon will start the game trying to take over, and then Bridgewater will be sharp enough to not make the big mistakes to give the Jets easy points.

Story continues

There won’t be any need to take a whole lot of chances. Denver will score in the first quarter, take a decent lead, and then hold serve the rest of the way.

New York Jets vs Denver Prediction, Line

Denver 26, New York Jets 13

Line: Denver -10, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

