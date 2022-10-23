New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos preview and prediction

The New York Jets head out west to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 7, going for their fourth straight win. The Broncos lead the all-time series 22-16-1 and have won two straight against the Jets. New York is looking for their first win over the Broncos since 2018 and have not won in Denver since 2010, having lost three straight and looking to end that streak as well.

The big story with the Jets coming into this game is the week of events surrounding wide receiver Elijah Moore. It started after last Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers when Moore tweeted his frustration over his lack of targets and usage in the offense. That snowballed into an argument with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur before Thursday’s practice, ultimately sending Moore home. Moore then requested a trade from the Jets, a request that, at least for now, will not be honored by the team.

As a result, Moore will not play Sunday against the Broncos and it means fellow wide receiver — and fellow trade requester — Denzel Mims will be active for the first time this season.

The main headline on the Denver sideline is the change at quarterback this week due to injury. Russell Wilson will not play against the Jets as the team wants to allow his hamstring injury to heal properly and not push him. This means Brett Rypien will make his second career start against the team that his first career start came again. Rypien led the Broncos to a 37-28 win over the Jets back on October 1, 2020.

One of the biggest matchups to watch in this one will be the Jets’ defensive line — mainly Quinnen Williams, but certainly Sheldon Rankins as well — against the interior offensive line of the Broncos. Denver has been having issues in the middle this season. Left guard Dalton Risner and center Lloyd Cushenberry have struggled and right guard Quinn Meinerz is hurt and questionable for the game and would likely be limited if he does play.

Quinnen Williams has a streak of five straight games with at least a half-sack and, with the Broncos’ issues up front, has a good chance to make it six straight.

“Quinnen is playing at a different level,” head coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday’s win over the Packers. “We’re only six games in, but he’s got to continue that. He’s got 11 more left, but he keeps doing this and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be Pro Bowl, All-Pro, all the different accolades you can get. He’s playing at that type of level.”

Williams’ five sacks lead all interior defensive linemen this season, as does his 11 quarterback hits and he’s second in the group with 20 pressures.

While William’s has been getting it done for the veterans, even though he’s not even that old, it’s the rookies that have been getting it done for the Jets this season, namely Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner, who have combined to win the last three Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week awards. Can they make it four in a row?

Hall has a chance for another strong game against a Denver rush defense that ranks 18th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric as the Jets are really starting to find their identity on the ground. They’ll especially need it here because Denver is extremely good against the pass, ranking 2nd in DVOA behind only the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Pat Surtain II is quickly becoming a star in the league, if he isn’t there already.

Denver also has an excellent pass rush that is averaging 3.2 sacks per game this season, which is tied for fourth in the league. The Jets absolutely need to keep Zach Wilson clean in this one because Denver will be coming after him, led by Bradley Chubb.

Getting back to the rookies, Sauce Gardner gets another great test against the Broncos’ combo of Courtland Sutton (31 catches, 431 yards, 1 touchdown) and Jerry Jeudy (17 catches, 290 yards, 2 touchdowns). And while Gardner can only take care of one at a time, the Jets are fortunate that D.J. Reed can take care of the other. If those two can take care of business, the Jets’ pass rush should have plenty of time to get to Rypien, which goes back to the aforementioned battle of interior lines.

Even the edges for the Jets could have success. The Broncos have had to shuffle their tackles around as well after losing Garrett Bolles for the season to injury. Former Jet Calvin Anderson is among their group of tackles, along with Cameron Fleming and Billy Turner. If there’s one spot where the Jets absolutely have the advantage — other than quarterback — it’s here in the trenches.

As far as those quarterbacks go, safe to say the Jets have a clear advantage here. Yes, Rypien beat the Jets in his only other career start, but that Jets’ defense was the complete opposite of what they are now. Zach Wilson won’t need to do much to stay ahead of Rypien.

The Broncos will keep this game close thanks to their strong pass defense, but the Jets will rattle Rypien enough and take care of business on the ground with Hall and New York will come home as winners of four straight heading into a key stretch at home against the Patriots and Bills before their Week 10 bye.

Prediction: Jets 20, Broncos 16

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire