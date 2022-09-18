New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns staff predictions

The legend of Cade York grows.

York, a rookie kicker out of LSU with a big leg, delivered in a big moment with a 58-yard field goal that lifted the Browns to a 26-24 win over former quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

That is significant in two ways. First, York's kick gave the Browns their first opening-game win in, well ... a long time. Second, York may written the first chapter in the book about who will ever make the Browns forget their last good kicker, Phil Dawson.

The Browns unleashed a relentless pass rush on Mayfield, including two sacks by Myles Garrett, and showed a willingness to use two-headed running back monsters Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at the same time in the backfield.

Chubb responded with 144 yards rushing and Hunt was effective as both a runner and pass catcher, scoring touchdowns both on the ground and through the air.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an uneven game, to be kind, but came away with a win in his first start with the Browns, and, in the NFL, that is only stat that matters. Can the Browns make it 2-0 with a win in their home opener against the New York Jets?

Here is how our Browns' panel of experts expect game two to play out:

Chris Easterling (1-0)

Score: Browns 24, Jets 10

Comment: Nostalgia for the 1990s is high, and that makes it the perfect time to flash back to 1993 when the Browns last started 2-0. The defense will stifles the Jets, who can't stifle the Browns' running game. It all sets up to help the Browns get off to a fast start.

Steve Doerschuk (0-1)

Score: Browns 27, Jets 17

Comment: I'm wondering if I ever saw a game in which a team threw 59 times, as Joe Flacco did against Baltimore, and scored only nine points. I don't recall any. I'm trying to think of a home opener that was a more gift-wrapped win than this one. I can't.

Marla Ridenour (1-0)

Score: Browns 23, Jets 17

Comment: Jacoby Brissett may have to pass more to win this week, but Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Kareem Hunt are ready for more. Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods should unleash the Dawgs against Jets QB Joe Flacco, 37.

Nate Ulrich (0-1)

Score: Browns 20, Jets 17

Comment: Cade York delivers again, this time in front of the home crowd. Why not?

George Thomas (1-0)

Score: Browns 21, Jets 17

Comment: It has the makings of a classic "Return of the Jed" moment: "It's a trap!" A game they're supposed to win with the Jets starting QB out. But here's the thing. His replacement is a wily ol' vet named Joe Flacco. He's not the Flacco of old, but he has a 17-3 record against the Browns from his days with the Ravens. Can he conjure the Ghosts of NFL Past? I don't actually believe he can given the Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, so I'll go with the home team in its home opener.

