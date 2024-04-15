New York Jets unveil new ‘Legacy’ uniforms

Editor’s note: This video was originally published on Jan. 8, 2024.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Jets on Monday unveiled new uniforms inspired by tradition.

The new “Legacy Collection” is a spin-off of uniforms from the 1980s when the team was nicknamed the “New York Sack Exchange.” The collection features three uniform versions: legacy green, legacy white, and legacy black.

Scottie Scheffler wins Masters for 2nd time

“We work for the fans,” Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said Monday in a statement. “They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club’s iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark.”

To see a gallery of the Jets’ new uniforms, click here.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.