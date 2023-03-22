New York Jets trade WR Elijah Moore to Cleveland Browns in NFL draft pick swap

The Cleveland Browns are adding another target.

The team acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore in a trade Wednesday with the New York Jets. The Jets will receive Cleveland’s second-round pick but give back a third-round selection, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the trade.

Moore was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft by the Jets. He produced 43 catches, 538 receiving yards and five touchdowns in what was a promising first season in New York. However, Moore saw his role reduced in his second season behind NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. He requested a trade prior to the Nov. 1 deadline last year to no avail.

Moore finished with 37 catches, 446 yards and one touchdown in 2022.

The trade means the Jets will have the No. 42 and No. 43 picks in the second round.

Why the Jets traded Elijah Moore

Moore became expendable once the Jets agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free-agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman on Wednesday. Hardman tallied 25 catches, 297 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In moving Moore, the Jets also boosted their draft assets, with the second-round pick having the potential to become part of a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers said last week that New York and Green Bay are negotiating trade compensation to send the quarterback to the Big Apple, but he claimed the Packers were holding up the process with their demands.

What Elijah Moore’s addition means for the Browns?

The Browns will get a promising receiver to play with No. 1 wideout Amari Cooper. Moore has good speed and playmaking ability. His addition in Cleveland creates a nice trio of wide receivers (Cooper, Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones) for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns averaged 202 passing yards a game last season, which ranked 22nd in the NFL.

