New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions

Wide receiver Denzel Mims did not score a touchdown through his first three seasons for the New York Jets. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI

July 20 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions, a league source told UPI.

The Lions agreed to send the Jets a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in the swap. In addition Mims, the Jets will send a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Lions. The transaction, before being made final, requires a physical.

Mims totaled 11 catches for 186 yards in 10 games last season. The second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft logged 42 catches for 676 yards and failed to score a touchdown through his fist three seasons.

He is set to hit free agency in 2024.

Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman are among the top Jets wide receivers going into the 2023 campaign.

The Lions needed a wide receiver, including Jameson Williams, were suspended for violating the NFL gambling policy.

They enter the season with Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr. as their top wide receivers.

Lions rookies reported Wednesday to training camp. Veterans will report Saturday to the facility in Allen Park, Mich.

Jets rookies and veterans reported Wednesday to training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.