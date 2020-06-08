New York Jets All-Time Team: A look at the roster

Founded as the Titans of New York in 1960, the Jets have had their ups and downs over the years, as any NFL franchise does.

But from their days as an underdog AFL team through the Rex Ryan era of defense-first football and beyond, the Jets have had plenty of stars don the Green and White.

Here's a look at our All-Time Jets Team, with some honorable mentions as well ...

Quarterback: Joe Namath (1965-76)

No All-Time Jets team would be complete without Broadway Joe. His overall stats aren't even all that impressive, as he threw more interceptions than touchdowns in 11 of his 13 pro seasons and finished under .500 as the Jets' starting QB.

But the Jets, historically, haven't been the strongest in the quarterback category, and Namath's Super Bowl III guarantee, along with his franchise-best 27,057 passing yards, put him above the rest.

Honorable Mention: Ken O'Brien

Running back (2): Curtis Martin (1998-2005), Freeman McNeil (1981-92)

Martin may be the easiest choice on this list. The Hall-of-Famer joined the Jets in 1998 after three very strong seasons with the Patriots, and he went on to be the Jets' go-to ball-carrier for eight seasons, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in every season but 2005 -- his final year when he played just 12 games. Martin stands alone atop the Jets' all-time rushing list with 10,302 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Behind Martin on the rushing list is McNeil, who tallied 8,074 yards in 12 seasons, spending his entire career with the Jets, earning three Pro Bowls and a Jets Ring of Honor induction in 2011.

Honorable Mention: Emerson Boozer, Matt Snell

Wide receiver (2): Don Maynard (1960-72), Wesley Walker (1977-89)

Inducted into Canton in 1987, Maynard is the Jets' all-time leader with 11,732 yards and 88 touchdowns. Maynard played in an era that wasn't as pass-happy, yet he still managed to go over the 1,000-yard mark five times, including 1,434 yards in 1967.

The second receiver spot really could be a toss-up between Walker and Wayne Chrebet, but Walker gets the edge because he caught 71 touchdowns compared to Chrebet's 41 despite the fact that he played just two games more than Chrebet,

Honorable mention: Wayne Chrebet, Al Toon, Laveranues Coles

Tight End: Mickey Shuler (1978-89)

A third-round pick by the Jets in 1978, Shuler played 12 seasons with Gang Green, racking up 4,819 yards (7th in team history) and 37 touchdowns (6th in team history). His best overall season came in 1988, when he hauled in 70 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Honorable Mention: Rich Caster

Tackle (2): Winston Hill (1963-76), D'Brickashaw Ferguson (2006-15)

Hill is the only tackle in the Jets' Ring of Honor, as he was inducted in 2010. The former 11th-round pick is a 2020 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having earned 10 Pro Bowl nods with the Jets. A starter on the Super Bowl III team, Hill played 195 games with Gang Green.

At the other tackle spot, we'll go with Ferguson. The Jets made Ferguson the fourth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, and he responded by starting every single game at left tackle for the Jets from 2006-15, earning three Pro Bowl appearances along the way and helping the Jets to two AFC Championship Games.

Honorable Mention: Marvin Powell

Guard (2):Randy Rasmussen (1967-81), Jim Sweeney (1984-94)

Rasmussen was a staple on the interior of the Jets' offensive line for 15 seasons, locking down the left guard position. Sweeney, meanwhile, primarily played center during his Jets career, though he did also play left guard and left tackle, so we'll give him a starting guard spot.

Center: Kevin Mawae (1998-05)

A Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Mawae is arguably one of the greatest centers in NFL history. After starting his career in Seattle, Mawae came to the Jets in 1998 and started every single game through the 2004 season. He also made six Pro Bowls in the process, before making two more with the Tennessee Titans in his final two seasons in the league.

Honorable Mention: Nick Mangold

Defensive tackle (2): Joe Klecko (1977-87), Marty Lyons (1979-89)

A sixth-round pick out of Temple, Klecko was a full-time starter with the Jets by his second NFL season and went on to play in four Pro Bowls as a Jet. Klecko was more of a run-stuffer than a pass-rusher, but he did total a career-best 7.5 sacks with Gang Green in 1985.

Lyons is another member of the Jets' Ring of Honor, inducted in 2013. He played his entire 11-year career with the Jets, racking up 29.0 sacks

Defensive end (2): Mark Gastineau (1979-88), Shaun Ellis (2000-10)

The Jets' all-time leader with 74.0 career sacks, Gastineau provided some toughness along the Jets' defensive line for a decade. He also possesses two of the greatest single-seasons, sack-wise, in NFL history, with 19.0 in 1983 and 22.0 in 1984, which stood as the all-time single-season mark in the NFL until Michael Strahan broke it in 2001 with 22.5 (sacks became an official stat in 1982).

Opposite Gastineau we have Ellis, who is second on the Jets' all-time sacks list with 72.5. A first-round pick by the Jets in 2000, Ellis played 11 seasons with the Jets, making two Pro Bowls.

Honorable Mention: Gerry Philbin, John Abraham

Linebacker (3): Larry Grantham (1960-72), Greg Buttle (1976-84), Mo Lewis (1991-2003)

The only linebacker in the Jets' Ring of Honor, Grantham played back in the New York Titans days as well, and was a five-time Pro-Bowler and five-time All-Pro.

Lewis, originally a third-round pick out of Georgia, was a starter for Gang Green for a whopping 13 seasons, making three Pro Bowls.

Buttle, meanwhile, was a starter for the Jets at linebacker for eight seasons and came up with 15 career interceptions.

Honorable Mention: Kyle Clifton

Cornerback (2): Darelle Revis (2007-12, 2015-16), Aaron Glenn (1994-2001)

Revis isn't in the Jets' Ring of Honor or Canton just yet, but it's only a matter of time. He made five Pro Bowls with the Jets while intercepting 25 passes. One of the greatest shutdown corners in NFL history, Revis grabbed six interceptions in 2009, shutting down many of the game's top receivers along the way.

Opposite Revis is Glenn, who picked off 24 passes as a Jet from 1994-2001. A first-round pick by Gang Green in 1994, Glenn played eight seasons in New York, earning two Pro Bowl appearances.

Honorable Mention: James Hasty

Safety (2): Bill Baird (1963-69), Victor Green (1993-01)

Baird is the Jets' all-time leader with 34 career interceptions, which is even more impressive since he accomplished that in just seven seasons. Baird never had fewer than three picks in a season, and had a career-best eight interceptions in 1964.

Green, meanwhile, played nine seasons with the Jets and picked off 24 passes of his own in 139 career games with Gang Green.

Honorable Mention: Dainard Paulson, Erik McMillan, Jamal Adams

Kicker: Pat Leahy (1974-91)

There's so much turnaround with kickers in the NFL, so it's incredible to consider that Leahy was with the Jets for 18 seasons. That longevity resulted in him being the Jets' all-time leader in field goals made by a wide margin, though his career field goal percentage was just 71.4 percent.

Honorable Mention: Nick Folk

Punter: Curley Johnson (1961-68)

Johnson is the Jets' all-time leader in total punt yardage and averaged 42.5 yards per punt during his time with Gang Green

Honorable Mention: Chuck Ramsey

Long Snapper: James Dearth (2001-2009)

Dearth held down the Jets' long snapper position for nine seasons, and hey, he made 20 special teams tackles along the way.

