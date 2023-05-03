New York Jets signing Randall Cobb to 1-year deal, report says, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers didn’t have to wait long to be reunited with his favorite receiver.

The New York Jets are signing longtime Green Bay Packers receiver and Alcoa native Randall Cobb to a one-year contract, according to ESPN. Cobb had 34 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with the Packers last season.

It was apparent the Packers were not re-signing Cobb after general manager Brian Gutekunst underwent a youth movement on offense this offseason, including drafting three receivers and two tight ends during last week’s NFL draft. A former second-round pick, Cobb initially was not re-signed as a free agent during the 2019 offseason, only to be brought back through a trade upon Rodgers’ request in 2021. Gutekunst made clear at the time he would not have traded for Cobb if not for Rodgers’ demand.

The Jets are willing to provide the same appeasement for a receiver who will turn 33 years old this season. Rodgers and Cobb walked off the field together after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in last season's finale, which was potentially their final game as teammates. Now they'll share the field in New York.

Cobb is often seen as the one that got away after starring at Kentucky when Tennessee didn’t recruit him as a quarterback.

Cobb helped Alcoa win four state championships and was named TSSAA's Mr. Football his senior year in 2007. Anytime he returns home, he always goes back and visits Alcoa's football stadium.

"It's a must," Cobb told the News Sentinel in 2017. "It reminds me of who I am, where I come from and what I used to do."

Cobb played two seasons for Alcoa coach Gary Rankin. Cobb also played basketball and ran track while at Alcoa.

Cobb was drafted in the second round in 2011 by the Packers following a three-year career at Kentucky where he was a quarterback, wide receiver, punt returner and kickoff returner. He made the SEC All-Freshman team at quarterback before moving to wide receiver in his sophomore year. He was named an All-American his junior season.

