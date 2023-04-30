New York Jets sign S Trey Dean III as UDFA

The New York Jets are taking a chance on longtime Florida safety Trey Dean III as an undrafted free agent signing.

Dean’s five years with the Gators featured plenty of ups and downs, but he leaves the program with 259 total tackles (141 solo), 24 pass deflections, 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

During UF’s pro day, Dean explained that he’d been dealing with labral hip tears that would require surgery. Plenty of teams still met with Dean leading up to the draft, but it looks like no one was willing to risk a pick on a player with healthy concerns heading into the offseason.

It might take some development to turn Dean into an NFL-caliber player, but he’s a dynamic defensive back that hits hard and tackles better than most fans give him credit for.

Dean is the second Gator to sign as an undrafted free agent following Richard Gouraige to the Bills. Six former Florida football players heard their names called during the draft.

The Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. Defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (Chicago) and Torrence came off the board in the second round. Linebackers Ventrell Miller (Jacksonville) and Amari Burney (Las Vegas) went in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire