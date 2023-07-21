The New York Jets sign a former Wisconsin wide receiver

The New York Jets announced the signing of former Wisconsin wide receiver Alex Erickson yesterday.

The Wisconsin Badger from 2013-2015 had spent 2022 with the Washington Commanders after playing five of his first six NFL seasons in Cincinnati.

Erickson is primarily a punt and kick returner at this stage of his career. He hasn’t recorded more than 15 receptions in a season since 2019. That said, he’s still proven valuable enough to stick around in the league.

The Darlington, Wisconsin native had standout seasons in 2014 and 2015 in Madison. The two-year run saw him catch 132 balls for a total of 1750 yards and 3 touchdowns. The former Badger will now battle to make the roster in New York as Aaron Rodgers prepares for his first season as the starter.

Jets sign S Dane Cruikshank and WR Alex Ericksonhttps://t.co/NRqnvr58Yj pic.twitter.com/iVKsOTdH7T — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 21, 2023

