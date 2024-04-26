New York Jets select Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu with the 11th overall pick. Grade: A

Well, the Jets traded down from 10 to 11, and still got the guy who may be the best pure left tackle in this draft class. Fashanu isn’t the most powerful guy, but he’s ready-made as a blindside protector, and boy, did the Jets need that.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu was a three-star recruit out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., where he blocked for Caleb Williams for a time — Williams was a year behind him in high school. Basketball was his primary outlet through elementary and middle schools until his high school football coaches got a load of his size and athleticism. He chose Penn State over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and other programs.

Fashanu received feedback from NFL evaluators telling him that he should make himself available to the league after a 2022 season in which he allowed no sacks, one quarterback hit, and six quarterback hurries.

But the 6-foot-6, 309-pound blocker came back for his 2023 season and hot his degree in supply chain and information systems in December, 2023. He allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits, and 10 quarterback hurries in 382 pass-blocking reps in his 2023 campaign — his second as a full-time starter for the Nittany Lions. The 21-year-old Fashanu shows just about every attribute you can ask from an offensive tackle, and as soon as he’s able to put it all together, he has All-Pro potential.

PLUSES

— Easy footwork around the arc allows him to deal with counters and late in the down movement.

— Mirrors very well out of a quick ready stance; easily picks up stunts and counters.

— Rarely lets anyone into his chest. He’s clearly used to physically dominating his opponents.

— Will absolutely bury guys once he gets a head of steam to the second level.

MINUSES

— Ohio State game was the negative exception; Fashanu struggled to pick up different kinds of pressure and was late with his eyes and hands too often.

— Will lose his latch at times later in the down.

— Still working to consistently pick up line games.

— Doesn’t always pick up his target in space.

— Playing too upright could get him in trouble at the NFL level.

Fashanu is still a bit raw from a technique and awareness perspective, but there is absolutely elite tackle potential on his tape. He could be a guy who spot-starts in his first season as he acquires the benefits of NFL coaching, and then… well, watch out.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire