New York Jets schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After years of being the subject of clever jokes and ridicule, the “new” New York Jets have finally landed. With the trade acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, an immediate improvement to the offense, the Jets seem to be ready to turn the tides of the AFC East. With defensive standouts Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the Jets are ready for the new challenges that approach. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jets’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Jets 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Robert Saleh
Key Players: Aaron Rodgers (QB), Sauce Gardner (CB), Quinnen Williams (DT)
New York Jets schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 2: 9/17 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 5: 10/8 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 7: BYE WEEK
Week 8: 10/29 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 10: 11/12 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 11: 11/19 at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/24 vs. Miami Dolphins (Friday), 3:00 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 13: 12/3 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/17 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 17: 12/28 at Cleveland Browns (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 18: TBD at New England Patriots, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Bills
Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Chiefs
Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Chargers
Sunday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Raiders
Thursday Night Football: Week 17 vs. Browns
