New York Jets schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the New York Jets hope to be primed for a second year of turnaround under head coach Robert Saleh. With their three first-round picks this year, the Jets took CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), wide receiver Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) and DE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State). The Jets will hope to see immediate impact from their draft capital and build around second-year QB Zach Wilson. Keep reading to see the Jets’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Jets 2021 record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Robert Saleh
Key players: Zach Wilson (QB), C. J. Uzomah (TE), Elijah Moore (WR)
Jets schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 2: 9/18 at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 4: 10/2 at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 6: 10/16 at Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 7: 10/23 at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: 11/20 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 13: 12/4 at Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 14: 12/11 at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 15: 12/18 vs. Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 16: 12/22 vs. Jaguars (Thursday) 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 17: 1/1 at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 8 at Dolphins, TBD, TBD
Prime-time game
Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs Jaguars
