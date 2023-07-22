New York Jets' Sauce Gardner gifts Aaron Rodgers with glitzy green pendant

Sauce Gardner is helping his new teammate get a little sauce of his own.

The New York Jets defensive rookie of the year gifted quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a glitzy No. 8 pendant. On Saturday, he posted an Instagram video of himself presenting the dazzling piece, which was created by Al Bekdas, who goes by the name Al the Jeweler.

Gardner is a frequent customer of Bekdas' and the jeweler said the gift was his idea. Rodgers is his favorite quarterback because he watched him play while growing up and he is thrilled to have him join his hometown team. His shop is 10 minutes away from the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. The defensive back helped brainstorm ideas of what to give his new teammate.

"We wanted to welcome him to New York," Bekdas told USA TODAY.

The pendant is about two inches tall and is made up of diamonds and sparkling green emeralds. One side says "New York Jets" and the other dons Rodgers' name. The quarterback had changed from No. 12 to No. 8 after joining the Jets.

Bekdas, who also created the pendants Derek Carr gifted to his Las Vegas Raiders teammates, and Gardner designed the piece based on the taste of the four-time MVP.

"We didn't wanna do anything too crazy," Bekdas said. "But we went nice and simple. I can see him wearing it."

They seemed to hit the target. Rodgers grinned widely and posed with his arms crossed as Gardner put the necklace on him.

Rodgers, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers in April, joins a Jets team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2010. In 2021, New York hired Robert Saleh as their head coach. Last season, they drafted Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the offensive rookie of the year.

Bekdas believes Rodgers is the missing puzzle piece the team needs.

"I think he's gonna boost the team up," he said. "What they were missing was a quarterback. ... Him bringing his experience and talent is exciting."

