New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024

April 15 (UPI) -- An overall rebranding will be part of the New York Jets' story for 2024, featuring a new logo and uniforms, which were revealed Monday.

Jets owner Woody Johnson announced earlier this off-season that the new uniforms were on the way. The new threads are a "nod to the 'Sack Exchange' era," he said.

The "New York Sack Exchange" was a nickname for the team's defensive line, which consisted of Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam, in the 1980s.

"We work for the fans," Johnson said in a news release. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them.

"The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo -- viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."

The Jets revealed three combinations for the green, white and black threads. Those versions include green jerseys with green pants, black jerseys with black pants, white jerseys with white pants, white jerseys with green pants and green jerseys with white pants.

The Jets' new green primary helmet features a jet flying out of the "J" in "JETS" on its side, similar to the helmets they wore decades ago.

They will wear a black helmet with the same logo when they sport their all-black uniforms. The jerseys all feature double striped sleeves and single striped pants, the same style they wore from 1979 to 1989.

"Recreating our uniforms, as well as developing a modernized look for the organization signifies our commitment to progress, remaining innovative, and delivering excellence to our players and fans," Jets president Hymie Elhai said.

The Jets also launched the apparel line for fans, with jerseys, hats and more available at JetsShop.com.