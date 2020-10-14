New York Jets release Le’Veon Bell and RB seems fine with it

The New York Jets have released controversial running back Le’Veon Bell.

The one-time Pittsburgh Steelers star had been immersed in controversy with the team and never seemed happy with Gang Green. It came to a crescendo this week when he started taking his misery to social media. He was cut Tuesday.

Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020





Bell seemed to be fine with the decision:





It is a far different tone than he had when he signed a contract for more than $50 million with the New York Jets in 2019.





Bell came off IR with a hamstring injury to play Sunday in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Per ESPN:

The breaking point was Sunday, when Bell was upset with his role in the Jets’ 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Afterward, he declined media interview requests, but took to Twitter and “liked” comments from media members that suggested he was being misused and should be traded.

Overall, he had 863 yards in 17 games. Oof.