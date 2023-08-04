New York Jets Quinnen Williams honored on the NFL’s Top 100 Player list for 2023

The summer of 2023 will be one to remember for former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. This offseason, Williams signed a new four-year deal worth $96 million that makes him the highest-paid defensive tackle ever, with the exception of Aaron Donald. The New York Jets also added future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to run the offense which firmly places them in the middle of the Super Bowl conversation.

The cherry on top for Williams is that he was just recognized as the 40th-best player in the league on the NFL’s 2023 top 100 player rankings. Williams is coming off of a monster 2022 season where he earned First-team All-Pro honors after racking up 55 total tackles, 12.0 sacks and forced two fumbles.

The AFC East will be arguably the best division in the NFL this year between the Jets, Dolphins, Bills and Patriots. So four times a year, Williams will be tasked with chasing down his former college quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.

New York hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010, and while Aaron Rodgers and the offense will grab the headlines, it is the defense that will dictate how far they can go in the postseason. With Williams and C.J. Mosley calling the shots defensively, it feels like they have something really special brewing.

