New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian injured on Monday Night Football

The New York Jets are playing the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season. And ahead of that game, it looks like they could be down their top two quarterbacks.

The Jets were already without their starting quarterback Sam Darnold as the second-year passer battles mono. But against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, they may have lost their backup quarterback too.

In the second quarter of the game, Trevor Siemian was hurt after taking a hit from Myles Garrett. On the play, Siemian bent over backward awkwardly and appeared to injure his ankle in the process. While he was able to hobble off the field, he went to the locker room almost immediately. He was a woeful 3 of 6 for just 3 passing yards while being sacked twice before the injury knocked him out.

If Siemian can't play in Week 3 against the Patriots, they will be still be licking their chops as they look at the resume of his backup. Siemian was replaced by third-string quarterback Luke Falk who has been on three different teams (Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Jets) since being a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He hadn't played an NFL snap before entering Monday night's game.

While the Patriots were likely looking forward to facing Siemian, they'll hardly complain if given a chance to face Falk in what could be his first NFL start. Their defense has been stellar to start the season, so they shouldn't have much of a problem containing a Falk-led Jets attack.

Perhaps they'll be able to build on their historic start to the season as they look to start the season 3-0 with two divisional victories.

