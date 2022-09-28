New York Jets QB Zach Wilson expected to make season debut in Week 4

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is slated to make his season debut in Week 4.

Jets coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson cleared medical tests and will start, barring any setbacks, when New York plays the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Wilson has yet to suit up this season due to a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee that he sustained in the team’s preseason opener. He underwent surgery in August.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, 37, filled in for the Jets (1-2) and averaged 300.3 passing yards in his three starts, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Flacco had four turnovers and failed to produce a touchdown drive during the Jets' 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Jets are currently tied for third in the AFC East with the New England Patriots. The offense has averaged 370 yards (ninth in NFL) and 17.3 points per game (20th in NFL).

The Jets are hopeful Wilson can take a leap going into Year 2. New York selected Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and Wilson started 13 games as a rookie. He passed for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Jets went 3-10 in games that he started behind center.

