New York Jets pull stunning upset as Josh Allen struggles, Bills offense flops

Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It sure seemed like we were past games like this for Josh Allen, but Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had a performance that took us back five years to his rookie season.

Or, back to the second half of the game last week against Green Bay.

As for his team, no one else was much better and the Bills suffered a rather inexcusable 20-17 loss to the inspired and officially resurgent New York Jets.

Allen’s first play of the game was a 42-yard bomb to Stefon Diggs and you figured OK, we’re in for another ho-hum Bills runaway against one of their favorite punching bags from recent years.

His third play, however, was a ball thrown right into the waiting arms of New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, and so began a simply bizarre afternoon.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores past the New York Jets' Jordan Whitehead in the first half.
With the exception of his running, which included a 36-yard touchdown scamper, Allen just never looked comfortable at any point in the game and he was outplayed by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson - who came into the game as one of the worst QBs in the league by most metrics.

Of course, it didn’t help that the Bills played without linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer, but their defense endured a mostly miserable day and found a way to blow a 14-3 second-quarter lead because it simply couldn’t get off the field in several kep spots, most notably in the final minutes of the game.

After New York forced a Buffalo punt with 7:53 left in the game, the Jets had to start at their own 4. All they did was run all the way down the field behind James Robinson who they just acquired in a trade last week from Jacksonville, with Wilson mixing in a couple critical throws, 86 yards in all.

The Bills’ defense did stand up at the goal line and forced a go-ahead 28-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with 1:43 left.

Allen had no timeouts to work with, but in the past, no sweat, right? Not Sunday.

Diggs made a great catch on first down near midfield, only to have it wiped out by a holding penalty on Dion Dawkins. Allen then had the ball knocked out of his hands on a play that lost nine yards, and eventually on fourth-and-forever, he just heaved one deep to Gabe Davis and it fell incomplete.

Allen finished 18 of 34 for just 205 yards and two killer interceptions as the Bills fell to 6-2 and now lead the 6-3 Jets and Dolphins - who they have lost to each - by just a half game in the AFC East.

It was really tough to comprehend how poorly the Bills played, particularly on offense after they opened the 14-3 lead, and this might be a good time to pump the brakes on “best team in the NFL” because that team, in that stadium Sunday, was far from that.

Following the Whitehead interception, the Jets went three-and-out and Allen regrouped and put together an action-packed 14-play, 67-yard drive that he capped with a one-yard QB sneak touchdown. The Bills converted three third downs including a 10-yard run by Allen to the 1, and they survived an Allen fumble which he recovered.

The Jets answered with a 53-yard field goal by Zuerlein, a drive that was aided by a 15-yard facemask penalty on JaQuan Johnson who was playing in place of Jordan Poyer.

An exchange of punts had the Bills pushed back to their 7 early in the second quarter, and Allen delivered a nine-play masterpiece possession to cover the distance. He converted a third down with a quick throw to Diggs, later hit Diggs for 17 yards, and then on a third-and-2 from the 36, Allen kept around the left edge and there wasn’t a defender in sight as he raced 36 yards to make it 14-3.

Here, the Jets came through with a big drive, a 75-yarder that included a critical fourth-and-1 conversion and ended with Michael Carter’s six-yard TD run on which he ran up the middle almost untouched.

The Bills took possession with 32 seconds left in the half and Allen worked them to the Jets 37, but Tyler Bass missed a 55-yard field goal at the gun.

The momentum New York took into intermission certainly carried over as Wilson took the Jets on a march that consumed nearly the first nine minutes of the third. It ended when Von Miller strip-sacked him and A.J. Epenesa recovered at the Bills 29.

However, Allen was sacked on first down and threw an almost incomprehensible interception - his second of that variety - to Sauce Gardner. That set up a Wilson to James Robinson seven-yard go-ahead touchdown pass giving New York a 17-14 lead.

The Bills managed to pull even on Bass’ 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but then came the deciding drive by the Jets which essentially ended the game.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New York Jets stun Buffalo Bills as Josh Allen throws two interceptions

