New York Jets’ projected depth chart following minicamp

There is still a long way to go before the Jets hit the road to take on the Panthers to begin the 2021 season, but the 53-man roster and depth chart New York takes to Carolina is beginning to take shape.

Robert Saleh’s first spring as Jets head coach provided plenty of insight into how his team might look come September. Between minicamp and OTAs, numerous players made their case to break camp with the team and, in some cases, established themselves as legitimate contenders to win a starting job in training camp and the preseason.

With mandatory minicamp in the books and the beginning of training camp just over a month away, here are Jets Wire’s latest 53-man roster depth chart predictions.

Quarterback

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Starter: Zach Wilson Backups: James Morgan, Mike White There’s a new starting quarterback in town with Wilson on board and looking good throughout the spring. Barring an injury, he will be under center for the Jets in Week 1. Look for New York to consider adding a veteran backup behind him, as Morgan and White did not exactly light the world on fire in minicamp and OTAs.

Running Back/Fullback

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Starters: Ty Johnson, Trevon Wesco (FB) Backups: Josh Adams, Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, La’Mical Perine Carter established during the spring that he is a serious candidate to win the starting running back job in training camp in the preseason. Until that actually happens, though, Johnson remains atop the pecking order following a strong finish in 2020. Wesco, meanwhile, is making a wise conversion to fullback given New York's need and crowded tight end room.

Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Starters: Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis, Keelan Cole Backups: Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios Moore had himself a strong first spring in the NFL, but it was Berrios who stole the show in minicamp and OTAs with his ability to connect with Wilson. It is now the Miami product's spot on the depth chart to lose entering training camp. Cole also impressed, while Mims played entirely with the second unit, making him a backup on this depth chart.

Tight End

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Starter: Chris Herndon Backups: Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft New York's tight end room is a mystery entering training camp. Herndon spent the latter half of the spring running with the second-team offense, Griffin is coming off a terrible 2020 season and prized undrafted free agent signing Kenny Yeboah struggled with drops throughout minicamp and OTAs, putting himself on the outside looking in with the summer underway. Kroft, meanwhile, is there more for his blocking skills.

Offensive Line

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Starters: Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Alex Lewis, George Fant Backups: Cameron Clark, Chuma Edoga, Dan Feeney, Conor McDermott Four of the five spots on the Jets' offensive line are locked in entering training camp. Clark, Feeney, Lewis and Greg Van Roten will duke it out for the starting right guard spot throughout the summer.

Defensive Line

Adam Hunger-AP

Starters: John Franklin-Myers, Foley Fatukasi, Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson Backups: Vinny Curry, Bryce Huff, Jonathan Marshall, Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd, Jabari Zuniga The Jets are set on the defensive line entering training camp. Barring any injuries and possibly a cut down on personnel, this is the unit New York will likely break camp with, and it will be one of the team's strongest.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Starters: Blake Cashman, C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis Backups: Hamsah Nasirildeen, Jamien Sherwood Davis and Mosley are locked into their respective starting spots, but Cashman will have to fend off the rookie duo of Nasirildeen and Sherwood to win the weak-side linebacker position.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Starters: Bless Austin, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry Backups: Michael Carter II, Isaiah Dunn, Brandin Echols, Justin Hardee, Jason Pinnock Austin and Hall are set to start on the outside, but Guidry will be pushed by Carter II in the slot. New York's coaching staff likes Carter II and he will have a good chance to win the job. Keep an eye on Dunn's ascension up the depth chart after a strong spring as well.

Safety

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Starters: Lamarcus Joyner, Marcus Maye Backup: Ashtyn Davis The only question surrounding New York's safety room entering the summer is whether Maye will sign a long-term contract extension before the July deadline.

Specialists

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Kicker: Sam Ficken Punter: Braden Mann Long Snapper: Thomas Hennessy UDFA Chris Naggar will push Ficken for his starting job in training camp and the preseason. Mann and Hennessy are locked in as New York's punter and long snapper, respectively.

