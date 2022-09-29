New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

Zach Wilson is expected to return to quarterback for the New York Jets when they travel to take on Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson's knee may be sufficiently healed in time for the Jets' quest toward a second win against the Steelers. Pittsburgh, like New York, enters Week 4 with a 1-2 record. Will a healthy starting quarterback be enough for the Jets to get past the stingy Steelers at home? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jets vs. Steelers Week 4 game:

Jets at Steelers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Steelers (-3.5)

Moneyline: Steelers (-175); Jets (+150)

Over/under: 41.5

More odds, injury info for Jets vs. Steelers

Lorenzo Reyes: Jets 23, Steelers 21

Pittsburgh might do well to make a switch at quarterback, despite Mike Tomlin’s assertions that the team is set for now. On the other side, Zach Wilson’s supposed return will inject a dose of playmaking into this offense. And the Steeler defense, without T.J. Watt just isn’t the same. Pittsburgh is 0-6 in games without him.

New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Safid Deen: Jets 19, Steelers 17

This just might be the ugliest game of the week. Since T.J. Watt went down with a torn pectoral muscle in Week 1, the Steelers have had just two sacks and one interception in two games. I’m taking the Jets to pull off the upset in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Steelers 17, Jets 10

In times like this, it’s best for Pittsburgh to turn it over to its defense and ground game while New York hopes the return of quarterback Zach Wilson sparks a unit that has scored nine and 12 points in its losses.

