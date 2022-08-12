New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles preseason game: Date, time, live stream, odds, how to watch

The NFL preseason is underway and Friday brings five games for fans to enjoy.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who ended last season in second place in the NFC East, host New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and top-10 draft picks Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Garrett Wilson.

The game at Lincoln Financial Field will kick off Nick Sirianni's second year as head coach of the Eagles. In Sirianni's first year, the team ended with a 9-8-0 record.

A star-studded rookie class -- on both sides of the ball -- will get a chance on the field, as starters will only play one or two series, according to Sirianni.

In their last meeting, the Eagles defeated the Jets, 33-18, on Dec. 5, 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know for Friday's game:

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tosses a ball during training camp.

What time does Jets at Eagles start?

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Jets at Eagles on?

The game will air locally in Philadelphia on NBC 10. Jets fans can watch live on WCBS.

How can I watch Jets at Eagles online via live stream?

The game can be live streamed on NFL+. The game also will stream on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Jets at Eagles?

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites with the over/under at 33.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

