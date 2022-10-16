New York Jets with pair of third-quarter TDs in Green Bay

The New York Jets broke out of what was a quiet game with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau with a pair of scores in the third quarter.

A long pass from Zach Wilson to Corey Davis set up a Braxton Berrios 20-yard run on an end around.

It was 10-3 after the PAT.

Green Bay went nowhere on a drive, and the Jets’ special teams delivered a blocked punt.

Will Parks scooped it and returned the football for a touchdown.

Deep in the third quarter, the Jets had a 17-3 lead and the Packers were in danger of losing to both teams that call MetLife Stadium home in back-to-back weeks.

