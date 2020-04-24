New York Jets take Mekhi Becton with No. 11 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The New York Jets address a glaring need with the No. 11 pick in the draft by selecting Louisville OT Mekhi Becton. The three-year starter is a safe option for a Jets offense that is looking to protect their young QB and improve on the 52 sacks they allowed in the 2019 season, the fourth most in the league.

Round 1: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

