The New York Jets lose to Miami Dolphins, tumble to 0-11

It wasn’t a question of how? It was a question of how many points would the New York Jets lose to the Miami Dolphins by on Sunday as the AFC East teams met at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The answer: 17 as Adam Gase and the Jets fell to 0-11, falling to Miami, 20-3, as they continue on what seems like a destiny of 0-16.

This victory had to be sweet for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played for Gang Green from 2015 and 2016. The Jets were 10-6 in ’15 with Fitzpatrick making all the starts at QB.

Since Fitzpatrick left, the Jets have gone 16-43.

Meanwhile, Gase continues to lead a team that is well on its way to clinching the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft long before the final week of the season.

The good news for the Jets was Sam Darnold returned to start. The bad news is the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 threw two interceptions.

Here is what is left between 0-11 and 0-16.

vs. Las Vegas

at Seattle

at Los Angeles Rams

vs. Cleveland

at New England

And everyone is using the Jets as the butt of jokes. Everyone.