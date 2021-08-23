New York Jets lose former Gator Jarrad Davis until Week 6

Former Gators and current New York Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis will miss at least two months with an ankle injury.

While not much is known about the injury, Jets coach Robert Saleh indicated it was not a high ankle sprain. The expectation is for Davis to return after Week 6, which is New York’s bye week.

Coming off of four up-and-down years with the Lions, Davis was gearing up for a contract year with the Jets. It appears he’ll begin the season on injured reserve once the 53-man roster is set and can officially return after three weeks. That leaves the Jets in a tough spot with only C.J. Mosley proven as a middle linebacker on the team.

Jets’ LB Jarrad Davis is expected to be sidelined until the team’s bye in week 6 with an ankle injury, per HC Robert Saleh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2021

Davis went down initially in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Packers. He walked to the medical tent but was carted out and off the field moments later.

Davis started for all 11 games he played in for Detroit in 2019, but he started just four in 2020 over 14 games played. Following this injury, Davis will need to prove he can stay on the field in addition to the pressures of a contract year.

