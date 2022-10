The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Look around the New York Jets' locker room to find someone who remembers what it was like to beat the New England Patriots - and you can't. The Jets have lost 12 straight to Bill Belichick's bunch, with their most recent win coming in Week 16 of the 2015 season. Todd Bowles was the coach of that 26-20 overtime victory at MetLife Stadium, led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.