New York Jets take DE Jabari Zuniga with 79th pick
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the New York Jets taking Florida DE Jabari Zungia with the 79th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the New York Jets taking Florida DE Jabari Zungia with the 79th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Devastation and disappointment are the emotions one Green Bay Packers fan feels when she learns Aaron Rodgers isn't vaccinated.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]
The New York Knicks have the pieces for an Anthony Davis trade but could the Los Angeles Lakers swoop in and get a stud for LeBron James?
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
With only three receivers on the 53-man roster following the release of Henry Ruggs, the Raiders are making a move to solidify the position group. Per Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Las Vegas is promoting receiver Dillon Stoner from the practice squad and signing him to the active roster. Stoner signed with the Raiders as an [more]
In two weeks time, Gary Payton II, the 15th man on a 15-man roster, has become an indispensable member of the Warriors.
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Patriots safety Devin McCourty explains one aspect of Mac Jones that's impressed him very much through the first eight games of the rookie quarterback's NFL career.
Steph Curry's got jokes.
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
LaVar Ball is still not a fan of Steve Kerr.
The Eagles secondary comprises nearly one-fourth of the roster. There's a reason for this.
The situation between the Cleveland Browns, QB Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. has hit a critical point with WR excused from practice again.
NBA All-Star Green was the first player mentioned in ESPN’s story alleging racist and misogynistic behavior from Suns owner Sarver on Thursday.
Player grades from the Golden State Warriors 114-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night.
Gary Payton II feels the same way about Klay Thompson's shooting ability as Thompson feels about Payton's defense.
Is Jordan Love ready for the first start of his career? Those around him say absolutely.