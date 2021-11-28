New York Jets at Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

New York Jets at Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New York Jets (2-8), Houston (2-8)

New York Jets at Houston Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

The main man is back … for what that’s worth.

With the New York Jets having issues with covid among the quarterbacks, Zach Wilson is stepping back in to get more seasoning and more time despite a balky knee that’s still getting right.

The timing is perfect against a Houston defense that’s getting rocked through the air.

The Texans gave up over 300 passing yards in two of the last three games, the run defense is getting gashed, and the Jets have the weapons to take advantage of it all.

However …

Why Houston Will Win

No defense is hotter at taking the ball away than Houston’s.

It grabbed five takeaways in the loss to Miami and followed it up with a five-takeaway day in a shocking win over Tennessee.

Turnovers have been a wee bit of an issue for the Jets – they lead the NFL with 23 of them.

Tyrod Taylor gives the offensive a decent presence – even if there’s no playmaking ability among the skill spots to work with – but this will be all about getting Wilson to make a slew of mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. Set the over/under at about six between the two teams.

The Jets will mix in a a few deep plays to go along with the mistakes. Elijah Moore has been hot, Corey Davis should get more involved, and Wilson will overcome three picks to get the win with a good fourth quarter.

New York Jets at Houston Prediction, Line

New York Jets 20, Houston 17

Line: Houston -2.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

