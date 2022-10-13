New York Jets at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

The Jets are riding high after a Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins, but New York faces a tough rest on the road when Zach Wilson and Co. visit Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers.

Can the Jets (3-2) stay on the winning side of things in a tough road matchup? Or will Rodgers, Aaron Jones and the Packers rebound after a loss in London against an upstart New York contingent? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jets vs. Packers Week 6 game:

Jets at Packers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Packers (-7.5)

Moneyline: Packers (-340); Jets (+270)

Over/under: 45.5

More odds, injury info for Jets vs. Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 23, Jets 19

It’s still early in the season, but Green Bay does have reason to be concerned. Primarily, the passing game has faltered with none of the Packers receivers separating themselves as reliable playmakers. The Jets are better than they have been. I don’t think they win, but I don’t see the Packers topping them by a touchdown, either.

Safid Deen: Packes 27, Jets 20

The Jets are playing well since Zach Wilson returned, and coach Robert Saleh’s rebuilding is going to plan. The Packers lost in London to the Giants and nearly lost to the Patriots in Week 4. But I like Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to regroup with a win at home this week.

Lance Pugmire: Packers 33, Jets 23

As he seeks to improve upon a dreadful showing on deep balls, Aaron Rodgers will enjoy Lambeau Field after the Giants knocked him off in London. Rodgers has called out his defense to “manifest” success following last week’s showing.

