The New York Jets will be featured on Hard Knocks in 2023

What has long been suspected is now official: the New York Jets will be the featured team in this year’s edition of “Hard Knocks.”

The Lions appeared on Hard Knocks last year and it was well-received by fans around the country. The behind-the-scenes look at training camp helped build up the respect for head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions in advance of their impressive 9-8 finish.

There had been some discussion about the potential for the Lions to appear for the second straight year. Those rumors were quickly dispelled, though NFL Films continued to delay choosing this year’s subject team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Jets and head coach Robert Saleh should be an interesting subject. New York traded for QB Aaron Rodgers in the offseason and is coming off a 7-10 season. They have not made the postseason since 2010 but expectations are high for the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire