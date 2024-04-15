New York Jets fans love the new uniforms the team unveiled ahead of 2024 season

We’re still a few weeks away from the Met Gala, the fashion show to beat all fashion shows. It’s such a huge deal that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, attended a year ago.

Fashion is a big part of the sports world these days, whether it’s what the players are wearing off the field or the uniforms the teams don for games.

Fox Sports said four NFL teams are preparing to update their uniforms ahead of the 2024 season: the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

The first team to show off their new look is the Jets, who rolled out their updated uniforms Monday on social media.

Take a look at the look you’ll see from the Jets next season.

“The team’s new regalia pay tribute to a historical time in the club’s history while taking advantage of technology advancements in the industry,” the Jets wrote on their website. “The legacy jerseys will sport double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the same design the team wore from 1979-89.”

Sports fans are not always happy to see changes in the attire of the teams they support, but Jets fans seemed pleased. Here is a sample of what was being said on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

These are absolute — Joe (@JoeVanella) April 15, 2024

Hopefully we keep these for decades. The perfect Jets uniform. — Offseason (7-10) (@JetsDumb) April 15, 2024

“I’m so glad that logo is back. That is the best logo we have ever had,” a fan wrote in a YouTube comment.

Another wrote: “Hell yeah go jets”

Those green jerseys are incredible — Donny (@Donnyyyboyy) April 15, 2024